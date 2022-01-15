Left Menu

Russian Defence Ministry says 18 planes will bring home peacekeepers from Kazakhstan today

As many as 18 planes will deliver on Saturday Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission and military vehicles to Russia's Moscow Region and Ivanoo Region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"Today, 15 Il-76 and three An-124 Russian military transport planes will deliver staff and vehicles of the airborne units, which have fulfilled tasks as part of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces, to the airfields in the Ivanovo and Moscow regions," the ministry said in a statement.

After that, the units will march to the places of their permanent deployment. (ANI/Sputnik)

