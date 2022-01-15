Afghanistan does not need foreign manpower, says Karzai after Imran asks Pak officials to send trained personnel

Afghanistan does not need foreign manpower, it has qualified personnel who have studied in the country and abroad, said former Afghan President Hamid Karzai following Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks that Islamabad directed its authorities to send qualified and trained Pakistan manpower to Kabul, reported local media. Afghanistan has hundreds of thousands of qualified boys and girls who have studied both in and abroad, said Karzai in a statement on Saturday, reported Khaama Press.

There is no need for a foreign workforce in Afghanistan, he added. The new rulers in Kabul should provide working facilities to Afghan boys and girls who are university graduates, said Karzai, adding, they should also facilitate the return of Afghan experts and specialists to the country.

It came after Imran Khan directed his authorities to send qualified and trained Pakistan manpower to Afghanistan on Friday. "The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting," Imran Khan's office said in a tweet. (ANI)