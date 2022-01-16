Left Menu

Iran reports 2,292 new COVID-19 cases, 6,221,033 in total

Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,292 new COVID-19 daily cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,221,033.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,292 new COVID-19 daily cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,221,033. The pandemic also claimed 31 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 132,075, said the ministry.

A total of 6,064,646 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,345 remain in intensive care units, it added. By Sunday, 60,321,108 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them, 53,130,215 have taken the second dose, and 12,521,856 have received the third.

The report added that 43,410,121 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

