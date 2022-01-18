Left Menu

Russia's Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron 75pc: Vaccine developer

The effectiveness of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus variant is 75 per cent, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The effectiveness of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron coronavirus variant is 75 per cent, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Tuesday. "In the population, the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine in relation to Omicron ... is 75 per cent," Gintsburg said in the Rossiya Segodnya press center.

The Gamaleya head added that protection against Omicron increases to 100 per cent if a person receives a Sputnik Light booster dose in six months but decreases to 56-57 per cent if revaccination is not done. The Sputnik V effectiveness against Omicron decreases by eight times but it is still enough for protection, Gintsburg said, adding that the effectiveness of other vaccines decreases by 21 times. (ANI/Sputnik)

