Left Menu

Pakistan: Islamabad on alert after gunmen shot three policemen

Following the overnight gun attack on police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the city was put on alert after a warning issued by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of similar terror incidents, local media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:11 IST
Pakistan: Islamabad on alert after gunmen shot three policemen
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Following the overnight gun attack on police in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the city was put on alert after a warning issued by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of similar terror incidents, local media reported on Wednesday. The federal capital was put on alert on Tuesday, according to The News International.

A policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a checkpoint yesterday. On Monday night, a gunbattle took place in which two people were shot dead, before two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police checkpoint in the vicinity of the Karachi Company police station, as per the publication. "This was not an incident of dacoity or theft. Terrorists opened fire on them (police officials). This is a signal for us that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad," The News International reported quoting the Interior Minister.

Rashid Ahmad said threats regarding terrorist activities in the country were present and the government was investigating the tragic incident which occurred in the capital city of the country Monday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022