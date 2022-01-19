Left Menu

Taliban convenes first ever Economic conference, pleads humanitarian aid for strife-torn country

Afghanistan convened their first-ever Economic Conference on Wednesday attended by its high ranking officials and representatives of 80 countries both online and in-person where the country's acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund in his video speech, asked for humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and pleaded for the release of $10 billion frozen in the western banks.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:41 IST
Taliban PM Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund. Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan convened their first-ever Economic Conference on Wednesday attended by its high ranking officials and representatives of 80 countries both online and in-person where the country's acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund in his video speech, asked for humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and pleaded for the release of $10 billion frozen in the western banks. Furthermore, Hasan Akhund also accused the West of violating human rights by imposing economic sanctions on Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

Notably, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over power in August September of 2021, establishing an interim government. Since then, the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

The conference was named "Economy of Afghanistan", was held in the office of the Prime Minister (ARG), and was telecast live on the state-run RTA channel today, reported The Khaama Press. (ANI)

