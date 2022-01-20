Left Menu

Germany registers record 133,536 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Institute

Germany has registered 133,536 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

Berlin [Germany], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has registered 133,536 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently has surpassed 8.3 million.

The death toll has risen by 234 to 116,315 people within the same period of time. Like many other countries, Germany is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

