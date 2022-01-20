Left Menu

Two US marines killed, 17 injured in car accident in north Carolina: Reports

At least two US marines were killed and 17 others were injured in a rollover accident near the marine corps base camp Lejeune in the city of Jacksonville in North Carolina, local media reported on Thursday.

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): At least two US marines were killed and 17 others were injured in a rollover accident near the marine corps base camp Lejeune in the city of Jacksonville in North Carolina, local media reported on Thursday. According to ABC News, the accident took place on Wednesday. A 19-year-old driver of a 7-tonne military truck carrying marines reportedly lost control while trying to turn onto the highway. As a result, the car overturned.

One serviceman was thrown out of the truck onto the road, and was run over by another military vehicle, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said, as cited by the media. Two of the injured were airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in the city of Greenville in South Carolina, the media said. The others were reportedly transported to hospitals by road.

The driver has been charged with exceeding a safe speed, as well as with an administrative offense that resulted in several deaths, the media reported. An investigation into the details of the accident is currently underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

