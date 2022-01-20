Left Menu

Foreign Secy Shringla holds talks with German Chief of Naval Staff on maritime security ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed German Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach to India and held talks on maritime security ties, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:33 IST
Foreign Secy Shringla holds talks with German Chief of Naval Staff on maritime security ties
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla holds meeting with German Chief of Naval Staff. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed German Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach to India and held talks on maritime security ties, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

The talks between the two leaders focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo Pacific in line with its recent Indo Pacific guidelines.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed German Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Schonbach @chiefdeunavy to India. Talks focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the #IndoPacific in line with its recent Indo-Pacific Guidelines," Bagchi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022