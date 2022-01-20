Left Menu

Minorities in Pak's Lahore hold protest rally demanding electoral reforms

A Large number of people belonging to minority communities took out a protest rally in front of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Pakistan on January 14, 2022, demanding a fair and democratic process to fill up reserved seats for minorities in the Parliament and Assembly, according to the sources.

Minorities in Pak's Lahore hold protest rally demanding electoral reforms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A large number of people belonging to minority communities took out a protest rally in front of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Pakistan on January 14, 2022, demanding a fair and democratic process to fill up reserved seats for minorities in the Parliament and Assembly, according to the sources. They said that the current system which allows political parties to select handpicked persons to represent the minorities without the consent of minority voters is undemocratic.

The protestors were carrying placards with "No Selectocracy" written on them and chanted slogans against the denial of their political rights. This handpicking by the political parties results in alienation of minorities as the representative is not directly answerable to the minority voters, sources said.

There is an urgent need for change in the current system. Minorities have demanded Electoral Reforms to empower minority voters to democratically elect their representative in the National and Provincial assemblies so that the democratic rights of minorities are ensured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

