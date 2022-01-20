Left Menu

Indonesia reports 2,116 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Indonesia confirmed 2,116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since Aug. 7 last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:41 IST
Indonesia reports 2,116 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Jakarta [Indonesia], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia confirmed 2,116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since Aug. 7 last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago. The increase of infections has brought the total tally in the country to 4,277,644, the country's Health Ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by seven to 144,199, while 577 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,121,117. As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, the country has administered over 302.88 million doses, more than 179.15 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 122.37 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

