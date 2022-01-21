9-yr-old Karachi boy loses life as no proper medical care provided after Lahore explosion

A nine-year-old boy, Absar, from Karachi, lost his life in the powerful bomb blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar yesterday when adequate medical care was not provided to him at the hospital, his uncle said, reported ARY News. The injured young child was rushed to the hospital facility in critical condition following the explosion but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last in his uncle's lap.

His uncle stated that the hospital administration kept requesting him to take Absar around instead of giving him proper medical care. Furthermore, he said that as a Karachi resident, he is unfamiliar with the Lahore hospital.

He added that Absar was returning to Karachi to meet his grandparents and he bought a bicycle for the boy. Earlier, high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in Lahore's Anarkali area caused the blast on Thursday leading to the death of three people and injuring 26, reported local media. (ANI)

