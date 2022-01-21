Pakistan opposition seeks explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on rising terror attacks

Pakistan's opposition senators on Friday sought an explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over the recent terrorist incidents in the country, including the blast in Lahore on Thursday which claimed the lives of three people. During today's session, the opposition urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to suspend routine proceedings and debate the country's law and order situation in the wake of the Lahore blast and the killing of a policeman in Islamabad during a shootout, according to Dawn.

Subsequently, the opposition parties submitted an adjournment motion seeking an explanation from the Minister over terror incidents in the country. Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani of Pakistan's People Party said terror incidents were increasing in Pakistan and the Interior Minister should brief parliament in this regard, adding that media reports were not sufficient to ascertain the details, according to Dawn.

Following this, the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani told the Interior Minister to brief the upper house in this regard and the steps taken by the government on January 24. Earlier, an unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 in Lahore's Anarkali area which caused Thursday's blast leading to the death of three people and injuring 26. (ANI)

