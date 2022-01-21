Left Menu

Taliban detain Afghan women activist, her sisters over staging protest in Kabul

A female human rights activist in Afghanistan, her two sisters and another activist have been taken from their homes on Thursday after recent protests in Kabul, friends and activists say, prompting suspicions they were detained by the Taliban, a media report said.

21-01-2022
Taliban detain Afghan women activist, her sisters over staging protest in Kabul
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A female human rights activist in Afghanistan, her two sisters and another activist have been taken from their homes on Thursday after recent protests in Kabul, friends and activists say, prompting suspicions they were detained by the Taliban, a media report said. Tamana Paryani and her two sisters have been missing since Wednesday night, said Shafi Karimi, a freelance journalist, according to Voice of America (VOA).

Karimi also said that the father of Tamana went to all the Taliban offices on Thursday but he did not find any clue of his daughters. Reports have claimed that the Taliban have officially denied the arrest of any women but activists are now suspicious of more detention by the Taliban in the future.

"We have reports that the Taliban will conduct more raids," a women's rights activist and friend of Paryani's who asked not to be named for security reasons told VOA via telephone. Activists are not safe in their homes, said Paryani's friend, adding, "We are changing our homes and numbers."

She also informed that the Taliban have details about their phones through their arrested friends. The detention has drawn condemnation from the Human Rights Watch as they criticised the Taliban's treatment of protesters and called it a violent crackdown.

The suspected detentions are "deeply alarming", said Heather Bar, associate director of the women's rights division of Human Rights Watch, according to VOA. (ANI)

