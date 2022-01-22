Left Menu

New Zealand reports 43 new community cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 43 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

New Zealand reports 43 new community cases of COVID-19
Wellington [New Zealand], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 43 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Among the 43 new community infections, 19 are in the largest city of Auckland, eight in Nelson Marlborough, six in the Lakes region, six in Hawke's Bay, and four in Waikato.

In addition, the country recorded 41 new imported cases of COVID-19 at the border, said the Ministry. An Auckland Airport worker who tested positive on Thursday has been confirmed by the ministry on Saturday as the Omicron variant after genome sequencing.

There are eight COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, but no COVID-19 patient was at the intensive care unit. The country has recorded 15,104 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic including 11,466 cases from the latest Delta variant community outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

