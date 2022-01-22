Two children killed in a landslide in Pak's Shangla district

Left Menu

Two children, aged three years and two months, died in a landslide that hit Kyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Friday, along with nine members of the same family who got buried into the rubble, reported DAWN.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two children, aged three years and two months, died in a landslide that hit Kyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district on Friday, along with nine members of the same family who got buried into the rubble, reported DAWN. Officials said the two deceased children were among six individuals pulled out from the rubble, with efforts to locate the remaining three family members continuing.

The landslide hit the house of Khurshif khan in Kuz Alpuri area of Shangla. The house collapsed and destroyed, burying its residents, said, Shangla Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rehman. Furthermore, the landslide blocked the main Bisham-Swat road. Rescue operations are underway and 1122 rescue workers are making efforts to locate people from underneath the debris.

A spokesperson from rescue team Rasool Khan informed that a total of nine people had been buried while three have been rescued, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

