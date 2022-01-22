Pakistan: Schools with high COVID positivity to be closed for one week

More than 1,000 people infected with coronavirus have been shifted to critical care across Pakistan as the COVID situation worsens owing to the Omicron strain, according to government estimates, reported Geo TV. In light of rising coronavirus cases, the NCOC on Friday announced to close all schools across the country with a high COVID-19 positivity ratio for one week.

"Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week," the NCOC had said in a notification. (ANI) The number of patients on critical care has risen to 1,055, up from 961 a day earlier, as the status of 94 patients worsened in the last 24 hours, according to statistics from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The positivity ratio stood at 11.10 per cent, down from 12.93 per cent a day earlier, as 6,540 infections were reported across the country after 58,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed, reported the news channel. Notably, Pakistan is facing its deadly fifth wave of COVID and cases in the country are rapidly increasing each day.

According to NCOC data, the total number of cases has now reached 1.36 million, with 12 additional deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 29,077. (ANI)

