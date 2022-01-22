Left Menu

Biden to nominate new Federal Election Commissioner

Biden to nominate new Federal Election Commissioner

Biden to nominate new Federal Election Commissioner
The White House on Friday said that President Biden would nominate Dara Lindenbaum, an election law and corporate compliance attorney, to the Federal Election Commission, reported Washington Post. Lindenbaum is a member with Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein and Birkenstock and a graduate of George Washington University Law School. She advises candidates and committees, as well as nonprofit organization and for-profit organisations, and worked as general counsel for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams' campaign in 2018.

The White House announcement came on the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United, which invalidated restrictions on corporate spending and transformed how elections are conducted in the United States. She would replace Steven T. Walther, the FEC's vice chair.

In a statement, Walther, who has served on the commission since 2006, said he would step down upon the confirmation of his replacement. He said he has "enjoyed working with my fellow commissioners and despite numerous diverse points of view regarding the issues in front of us, it has been a pleasure to work together to find common ground whenever possible."

Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who has served on the FEC since 2002, praised Walther as a "valued friend and colleague and a man of great integrity." She said Lindenbaum would "bring valuable perspective with her deep experience as an election-law practitioner." (ANI)

