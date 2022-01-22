Philippines logs 30,552 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 30,552 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,387,524.

The number of active cases decreased to 280,619 from a record of 291,618 on Friday. The country's positivity rate rose further to 45.1 per cent from 44 per cent the previous day.The DOH said 97 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 53,406.

The Philippines is grappling with the fourth wave of infections amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 with 39,004 new cases.The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested so far more than 24 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

