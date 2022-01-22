Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Maldives President Solih speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope for Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's speedy recovery from the COVID-19 after the latter tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope for Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's speedy recovery from the COVID-19 after the latter tested positive for the coronavirus. "Dear President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, hoping for your speedy recovery and good health," PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to President in overcoming the challenges of the disease. "Our best wishes are with you and the people of Maldives in successfully overcoming the challenges of COVID," said PM Modi.

"India will continue to extend full support to your efforts," he added. (ANI)

