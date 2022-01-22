Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition corners Imran Government over claims of improved economy

The opposition leaders in Pakistan challenged in the National Assembly on Friday the government's claim regarding improvement in economic indicators and achieving a 5.3 per cent growth rate, besides seeking an investigation into the ongoing campaign in support of the presidential system, a media report said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:36 IST
Pakistan: Opposition corners Imran Government over claims of improved economy
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The opposition leaders in Pakistan challenged in the National Assembly on Friday the government's claim regarding improvement in economic indicators and achieving a 5.3 per cent growth rate, besides seeking an investigation into the ongoing campaign in support of the presidential system, a media report said. Pakistan's Lower House of Parliament witnessed ruckus on a couple of occasions when the opposition tried to interrupt speeches by Ministers, reported Dawn.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal challenged Shah Mehmood Qureshi to have a live debate on TV with him over the economic policies of the previous and present governments. He said the Minister was claiming that there was price hike all over the world, but he did not mention India and Bangladesh where inflation was still in the single digit. Qureshi in the National Assembly had claimed that the per capita income in Pakistan was at around USD 1,457 which has now jumped to USD 1,666, indicating that the purchasing power of people has also increased considerably.

It came after the 104th meeting of the NAC, chaired by Planning Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, which approved the financial figures after rebasing GDP. As a result of the rebasing exercise, the growth rate improved from the earlier estimate of 3.94pc to 5.4pc, while the size of the economy rose to USD 346.76 billion from the provisional estimate of USD 296 billion, according to the National Accounts Committee, which approved these figures on Thursday, said Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022