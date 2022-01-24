UAE defence system detects incoming hostile projectile attacks

After a series of hostile attacks by the Houthi faction last week in Abu Dhabi, another incoming hostile projectile were detected by air defence systems in the United Arab Emirates on Monday morning, reported Sputnik News. The UAE defence systems were activated as the reported footage from the scene showed air defence systems intercepting enemy targets.

One of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense network is suspected to be engaged by an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with an improvised explosive device. As per the witnesses in Abu Dhabi, a total of four loud explosions were heard, reported the news agency.

Last week, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC, killing three people and injuring six others. The conflict between Yemen government forces and the Houthi rebels started in 2014. The situation deteriorated further after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict in 2015 on the side of the Yemen government and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. (ANI)

