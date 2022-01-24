Left Menu

Pak reports over 7,000 cases for second straight day

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, as the Omicron strain rapidly spreads infections across the country.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, as the Omicron strain rapidly spreads infections across the country. According to the NCOC's most recent statistics, 7,195 coronavirus cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, after 57,401 tests completed across the country, with a positive percentage of 12.53 per cent, reported The News International.

Earlier on Sunday, NCOC data reported 7,586 COVID cases in the country. Pakistan is currently facing its fifth deadly wave of coronavirus and the total number of cases reached 1.37 million, with eight more fatalities from coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths to 29,105, according to the NCOC figures.

Furthermore, 1,113 patients remain in critical care, while 833 more individuals have recovered from the pandemic in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1.269 million, according to government estimates, reported the newspaper. Meanwhile, there are 76,617 active cases in Pakistan currently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

