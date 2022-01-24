Pakistan: Peoples Party slams Imran Khan, says PTI would not exist after 2023 election

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secretary-general Nayyar Bokhari flays at the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his threat in a televised programme that he would become more dangerous if pushed out of power, reported DAWN. The opposition leader said the PTI would not even be existing in the country after the 2023 election, let alone the talks for the next term.

He said the PTI would face the same fate which every "establishment-backed" party had faced in the country while adding that the PTI comprised "daily wagers" who would soon jump out of the sinking ship, reported the newspaper. Bokhari pointed out that the results of the recently held first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be an eye-opener for Imran Khan.

He chided Khan of falsely claiming economic improvement in Pakistan and said over five per cent growth rate existed only on papers whereas the ground realities were totally different. The PPP leader also took exception to the prime minister's tone in his speech while talking about the judicial system in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that the courts were dealing with a significant backlog, but he stated that it was the government's job to assist the courts in their tasks. (ANI)

