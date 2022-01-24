Burkina Faso President possibly detained: Reports

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, is possibly detained following riots in the capital and reports about an attempted coup, the RFI radio broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The LSI Africa news portal reported in the early hours of Monday that the rioters were demanding the resignation of Kabore, who was under the protection of the Gendarmerie. In another tweet, the media outlet said that the president's family had left Burkina Faso.

Earlier in the day, media reported that imprisoned Gen. Gilbert Diendere, who was involved in the failed 2015 coup in the African nation, had been freed by mutinying soldiers. (ANI/Sputnik)

