Left Menu

Burkina Faso President possibly detained: Reports

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, is possibly detained following riots in the capital and reports about an attempted coup, the RFI radio broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

ANI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:40 IST
Burkina Faso President possibly detained: Reports
Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, is possibly detained following riots in the capital and reports about an attempted coup, the RFI radio broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The LSI Africa news portal reported in the early hours of Monday that the rioters were demanding the resignation of Kabore, who was under the protection of the Gendarmerie. In another tweet, the media outlet said that the president's family had left Burkina Faso.

Earlier in the day, media reported that imprisoned Gen. Gilbert Diendere, who was involved in the failed 2015 coup in the African nation, had been freed by mutinying soldiers. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022