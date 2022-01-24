Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic can end in 2022 if international community takes comprehensive measures: WHO chief

The international community can put an end to the coronavirus pandemic in 2022 if it takes comprehensive measures, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 17:27 IST
World Health Organizations chief Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus . Image Credit: ANI
"The WHO continues to work nationally, regionally and globally to provide the evidence, the strategies, the tools and the technical and operational support countries need. If countries use all of these strategies and tools in a comprehensive way, we can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year," Tedros said at the opening of the 150th session of the WHO Executive Board.

There is a need to learn lessons from the pandemic and develop new solutions to prevent such emergencies now, "and not to wait until the pandemic is over, according to WHO chief.

