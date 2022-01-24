Left Menu

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front leaders may meet with Taliban in Moscow

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leaders Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh and leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan (JIA) Salahuddin Rabbani and the Taliban may meet in Moscow.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:09 IST
Afghanistan's National Resistance Front leaders may meet with Taliban in Moscow
Ahmad Massoud, the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leaders Ahmad Masoud and Amrullah Saleh and leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan (JIA) Salahuddin Rabbani and the Taliban may meet in Moscow. As per the sources, the leaders from both camps NRF and JIA will be meeting the Taliban's acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Deputy PM Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reported The Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, sources have said that Amrullah Saleh has already arrived in Moscow and that Ahmad Masoud and Salahudin Rabbani will travel to the Russian capital later. Earlier, former Afghan Chief of intelligence Rahmatullah Nabil had said that Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar have already arrived in Moscow, reported The Khaama Press.

Earlier in January, the negotiations between NRF and the Taliban ended without any results in Tehran. After the fall of Kabul on August 15, NRF remained the only defiant group led by Ahamd Masoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who are fighting the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022