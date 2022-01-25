Ambassador Tirumurti 'delighted' to chair first meeting UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee

India's permanent representative to the United Nations T S Tirumurti on Monday (local time) expressed his happiness for chairing the first meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti informed that India chaired CTC for 2022 and attached great importance to the work of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) in counterterrorism.

"Delighted to Chair first meeting of #UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee. India chairs #CTC for 2022 and attaches great importance to work of @UN_CTED in #counterterrorism. We thank #UNSC Member States for their constructive inputs to finalize draft Programme of Work 2022," India's permanent representative said. India is chairing the Counterterrorism Committee of the UNSC. This Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in the Security Council in 2011-12.

India on Monday (local time) presented a report on the Libyan Sanctions Committee at the UNSC. "At #UNSC meet on Libya, as Chair of Libya Sanctions Committee, I presented its report. The Committee discussed issues relating to preserving integrity & value of Libyan frozen assets for benefit of its people, arms embargo, travel ban exemptions, illicit petroleum exports etc," tweeted Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

Earlier last year, India had been asked to Chair three important Committees of the Security Council, which include the Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee, and the Libyan Sanctions Committee. (ANI)

