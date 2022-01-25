Left Menu

Secretary Blinken's speaks with Qatari Deputy PM Al-Thani

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) spoke over the phone with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and among the issues the two discussed was the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and also the situation in Afghanistan, according to a readout of the call.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:06 IST
Secretary Blinken's speaks with Qatari Deputy PM Al-Thani
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken . Image Credit: ANI
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) spoke over the phone with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and among the issues the two discussed was the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and also the situation in Afghanistan, according to a readout of the call. State spokesperson Ned Price said that the discussions touched on Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's borders.

Blinken thanked Qatar for its continued willingness to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghan partners. Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed cooperation to promptly resume relocation flights from Kabul and provide lifesaving economic and humanitarian needs to the people of Afghanistan, the readout said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

