IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. It will mark the clash between two T20 World Cup-bound wicketkeepers. RR will be looking to reclaim the top spot after Kolkata Knight Riders dethroned them with a win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. DC also need two points to keep their hopes of making the cut for the playoffs alive. They are in the sixth spot with 10 points after 11 matches, a victory could influence their position in the points table.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said after winning the toss, "We would like to bowl first, looks like a good wicket to chase on. We are comfortable doing both. The environment in the team is what pleases me, we have great characters, and of course, winning helps. Dhruv and Hetmyer are unavailable. Dubey and Donovan are in." DC skipper Rishabh Pant said during the time of the toss, "Pitches this season are more batting friendly. Some injuries and health issues are there in the team but we don't focus on those things and we have to focus on the team and do our best. Ishant and Gulbadin come in."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

