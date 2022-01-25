OvoControl Pigeon Birth Control Review

Pigeon populations are notorious for growing at rapid rates. From the perspective of the bids, nothing beats their city life; essential resources are readily available, and predators are limited. Best of all, there are plenty of housing options to choose from that serve as perfect substitutes to their natural habitats.

Unfortunately, when the size of flocks gets out of hand, it can quickly become a nuisance. But, what solutions are there for limiting their numbers?

OvoControl is a state-of-the-art pigeon birth control that reduces pigeon populations humanely. In this article, we'll conduct an in-depth review of OvoControl pigeon birth control and compare this method to some of the other pigeon control options currently on the market.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the current options for pigeon control, including one method that is becoming increasingly popular; pigeon birth control.

Let's get started.

Traditional Humane Solutions to Pigeon Problems

The Humane Society of the United States has released research regarding non-lethal options for controlling pigeon populations. Often, the size of the flock will determine the best course of action. But, it's not uncommon for multiple, if not all, techniques to be required to be effective.

There have been three methods to humanely solve pigeon problems: eliminating feeding, removing unintentional food sources, and preventing nesting and roosting.

Eliminating Feeding

The first method for limiting pigeon populations stems from eliminating any feedings. Even if your business is not intentionally feeding the birds, sometimes patrons unknowingly give the birds handouts.

Regardless of the size of the situation, it's essential to gradually eliminate pigeons' feeding. Over a few weeks, the birds will learn that the food source is no longer reliable and move on. The remaining flock will naturally level out to the amount of available food.

Removing Unintentional Food Sources

On the topic of feeding, you'll also need to address any unintentional sources of food as well. By nature, humans are messy and leave garbage and other crumbs around. These leftovers are ideal food sources for pigeon populations.

To ensure you are also eliminating unintentional food sources, make sure premises are cleaned regularly and adequately. For residential purposes, if you're trying to attract other birds to your yard, find an ideal feed for the species you are looking to attract and always feed through a bird feeder.

Preventing Nesting and Roosting

Lastly, once the food sources have been eliminated, or at least minimized, another option for humane pigeon control is to discourage nesting and roosting. Pigeons seek out flat surfaces for their nesting and roosting habit. There are products available today that can help to deter these habits on flat surfaces, including:

Netting

Bird wires

Metal or wood sheathing

The New Age Solution to Pigeon Problems: OvoControl

As you can probably imagine, the more traditional approaches to pigeon control may not be the most effective, especially when dealing with large populations. More than likely, even following all of these steps to reduce pigeon populations will not be enough. Thankfully, there is a new solution to the age-old issue; pigeon birth control.

OvoControl Pigeon Birth Control

Before taking a closer look at the OvoControl product, we'll start with the basics of how pigeon birth control originated.

A single pair of pigeons can quickly raise twelve or more young annually as they are known to be year-round nesters. Especially in urban developments, where more space and food is readily available to the pigeons, you'll find that these numbers start to increase significantly and at rapid rates.

Researchers took to the development of a bird contraceptive to function similarly to how it does in humans to find a way to gain control of pigeon populations. OvoControl is the result of this research, developed by the American company Innolytics, LLC.

How It Works

OvoControl is a pigeon birth control that comes in the form of edible, kibble-type food. The compounds within the formula act to limit the likelihood of the ability of a pigeon's egg to develop fully.

Nicarbazin is the active ingredient in OvoControl, which has been used in chickens for enteric diseases for over 65 years. It was discovered when treating egg-laying hens that nicarbazin caused issues with egg development. Essentially, it interferes with the vitelline layer of the egg, the membrane needed in an egg's development.

The information found from research involving chickens was used in studies for pigeon birth control. Ultimately, OvoControl integrated nicarbazin to serve as a sterilizer for pigeons.

Benefits of Pigeon Birth Control

There are numerous benefits of using pigeon birth control for limiting pigeon populations.

Multiple Feeding Methods

One of the primary benefits of using OvoControl pigeon birth control is that it has multiple feeding methods. Having various delivery options makes OvoControl an excellent choice for a wide range of pigeon control concerns. The feeding methods of OvoControl include:

Feeding containers (for flocks of 50 birds or fewer)

Hand-feeding (approximate 20-foot radius)

Mechanical feeding (for flocks of more than 50 birds)

Humane and Effective Solution

By reducing the hatch rates of pigeon eggs, OvoControl has proven to humanely and effectively limit the flock sizes of the birds. If you are dealing with concerns associated with large flocks of pigeons, you can rely on the advanced developments of this pigeon birth control.

Non-Toxic Active Ingredient

Used to treat chickens for decades, the active ingredient of OvoControl is nicarbazin. Nicarbazin is non-toxic and has also been vetted by several different national and international regulatory agencies, including:

Final Thoughts

While there are a few different options for limiting pigeon flock sizes, it is often not enough when dealing with an excessive concern. OvoControl pigeon birth control is one of the most humane and practical solutions to pigeon population control. Its multiple delivery options make it customizable to any pigeon population size while its non-toxic active ingredient ensures humane treatment of the birds.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)