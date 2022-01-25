Pak's compensation to Chinese victims in Dasu attack genuine or under blackmail?

Pakistan's description of the issue of compensation to Chinese nationals who died at the worksite of the Dasu Hydropower Project on 14 July last year, as 'irritant', is raising many speculations. The recent nod by Pakistan to pay compensation appears to be a case of a Chinese firm, whether Government or private, exercising arm-twisting, with the Chinese authorities leaning on Islamabad, according to analysts according to Hongkong Post.

Ever since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) began, the Chinese nationals are being targeted. In certain areas, such as Balochistan, Pakistanis have targeted the Chinese to convey a message that the CPEC benefits China solely and provides no jobs for the local populace, reported Islam Khabar.

Additionally, China's angst over the slow pace of CPEC projects and the overall suspicion within Pakistan that it has become a client state of China is gaining much momentum. This tussle between the countries and the simmering tensions raises questions whether the compensation for the Chinese nationals who lost lives in Dasu attack is genuine or merely a blackmail.

One recent report in The News suggests that there could over five million Chinese in Pakistan by 2025. According to Islam Khabar, If this count continues Pakistan will soon become a province of China.

Furthermore, It is estimated that currently there are over 100,000 Chinese nationals living and working in Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan is paying for the health of Chinese workers living in their own country, when they are unable to look after the health of their own people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)