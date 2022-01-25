Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns opposition, says would be more dangerous on streets than in Govt

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that he would be more dangerous on the streets than in government. It further signals that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruling coalition is under severe pressure. Imran Khan's remark was not in response to any specific question and was a part of his diatribe against the opposition, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier, in the lengthy session, Imran Khan defended his government's performance and tried to argue that the economic situation was rather favourable and not as dire as was being painted by the opposition and the media. Imran Khan further spent considerable time in lambasting the opposition -- with a special focus on the Sharifs.

However, at the end of the session, he volunteered this opinion about being a greater danger on the streets which many have construed as a threat, according to Dawn. The Prime Minister is well aware of the trouble that his government is in from a political and economic perspective.

Meanwhile, his remark was surely an implicit acknowledgement that the PTI could find itself out of power. It was a signal, perhaps a message, that he was ready for his role in the opposition, as reported by Dawn. On the other hand, the opposition has obviously trashed such arguments and said the Prime Minister was increasingly sounding like a frustrated and defeated man who could sense that his government's days were numbered.

Whatever the fact, it is clear that the government is showing signs of being under pressure and Imran Khan's acknowledgement was the latest manifestation of this reality, according to Dawn. (ANI)

