Nepal President, PM extend greetings on India's Republic Day

Nepali President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister have extended greetings to India as it imarks ts 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-01-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 08:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Nepali President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister have extended greetings to India as it imarks ts 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. "On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka have sent separate messages of felicitations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

"The President has also expressed congratulations and best wishes on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, being celebrated in India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the release stated. Nepali Prime Minister Deuba has also extended best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of India. " The Prime Minister has expressed his confidence that the relations would continue to grow stronger in the days to come," the release further mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

