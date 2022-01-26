Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Republic Day

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, beginning with the hosting of the Indian national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:29 IST
Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Republic Day
Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates 73rd Republic Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, beginning with the hosting of the Indian national flag by Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The ambassador then read out the message of the President of India on the occasion and felicitated war widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disbursing dues of NRs. 6.35 crore and blankets, according to an official statement.

The celebration was part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour. As part of the Mahotsav, many events will be held throughout the year and up till August 2023.

"In order to mark India@75 milestone in Nepal, it is planned to inaugurate 75 development projects implemented with India's assistance across the provinces and districts of Nepal this year.", said the official statement. The Embassy will also be gifting 75 ambulances and school buses to various organizations and local authorities across Nepal.

The event was also live-streamed on Mission's social media handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022