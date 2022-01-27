Left Menu

Japan steps up anti-COVID measures amid record rise in cases

Japan has extended anti-COVID measures from Thursday to another 18 prefectures, which have seen a record increase in new infections in recent days.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:42 IST
Japan steps up anti-COVID measures amid record rise in cases
Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan has extended anti-COVID measures from Thursday to another 18 prefectures, which have seen a record increase in new infections in recent days.

The day before, the number of people infected with coronavirus per day across the country for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic exceeded 70,000 and amounted to 71,633. A total of 34 people died during the day.

The largest rise in infections has been seen in the Japanese capital Tokyo, where 14,086 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, and Osaka Prefecture, where 9,813 cases were detected. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022