Left Menu

School education, liquidity crisis, human rights discussed in Oslo talks: EU envoy on Afghanistan

The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan has "underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March".

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:45 IST
School education, liquidity crisis, human rights discussed in Oslo talks: EU envoy on Afghanistan
European Union's special envoy on Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan has "underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March". Taking to Twitter, the EU envoy Tomas Niklassonn also said that discussions during the Taliban delegation visit to Oslo earlier this week include humanitarian crisis, human rights, right to education for girls and women in Afghanistan during the talks.

"I also underlined the need for primary and secondary schools to be accessible for boys and girls throughout the country when the school year starts in March - and discussed engagement with UN-appointed special rapporteurs," Niklasson said. "Thank you Norway for hosting #Afghanistan discussions on e.g. the humanitarian crisis, human rights, right to education for girls and women, an inclusive government, CT and the liquidity crisis, with Afghan women and civil society actors and de facto authority representatives," he added in another tweet.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian charities pledged support to Afghanistan. Representatives of Norwegian charities and organizations met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his three-day visit to Oslo.

According to Balkhi, Muttaqi assured the organizations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) full cooperation in the delivery of aid and equitable distribution, according to Ariana News. Muttaqi led a 15-member delegation to Norway this week where they met with a broad range of officials and foreign representatives.

In addition to meeting Norwegian officials, the Taliban also met with dignitaries from the US, Canada and the United Kingdom, and with representatives of a number of European countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022