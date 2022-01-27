Left Menu

5 killed in Ukraine in shooting by serviceman of national guard: Interior Ministry

Five people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting by a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard who opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle on the territory of a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:48 IST
Kyiv [Ukraine], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Five people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting by a serviceman of the Ukrainian National Guard who opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle on the territory of a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday. "At 03:40 [01:40 GMT] a tragedy occurred on the territory of the Yuzhmash Southern Machine-Building Plant. A serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine, Conscript Ryabchuk Artemy Yuryevich, born in 2001, upon being given a weapon, shot at National Guard watch on duty from a Kalashnikov rifle for unknown reasons, after which he fled with the weapon. As a result, five people were killed and five more were injured," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, four soldiers and one civilian were killed on the spot including a servicewoman who died of gunshot wounds while under medical care. A police operation was launched in the city, with personnel of the national police and national guard units put on high alert.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motives for the crime. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

