800 people affected by floods in SW Uganda

Torrential rains, floods and a mudslide have affected 800 people in three sub-counties in the western Ugandan district of Kisoro, a relief agency said on Thursday.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:40 IST
Survivors look at the aftermath as flood waters pass through destroyed homes. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], January 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Torrential rains, floods and a mudslide have affected 800 people in three sub-counties in the western Ugandan district of Kisoro, a relief agency said on Thursday. Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) in an update about the Tuesday disaster said 800 people were affected with nine deaths reported in the sub-counties of Nyarusiza, Muramba and Bunagana.

"We have coordinated with the Office of Prime Minister who will also be sending more support in form of food and non-food relief to the affected communities," the agency said after some non-relief items were given to the victims. The statement said the relief items given to the victims so far will help them develop coping mechanisms.

URCS earlier said, after torrential rains, water flowed from Mount Mahabura downstream, sweeping many houses and causing destruction. Uganda's weather department on January 19 said that although December, January and February are generally characterized by sunny and dry conditions, some parts of the country were receiving off-season rains. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

