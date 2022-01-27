Left Menu

'India-Turkmenistan relations based on openness, mutual trust'

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow welcomed on Thursday India's role in promoting peace and security in the region while virtually addressing the first Indo-Central Asian summit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:57 IST
'India-Turkmenistan relations based on openness, mutual trust'
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow speaking during Indo-Central Asia Summit . Image Credit: ANI
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow welcomed on Thursday India's role in promoting peace and security in the region while virtually addressing the first Indo-Central Asian summit. Turkmenistan President highlighted India's commendable efforts in times of global pandemic situation and also wished for constructive dialogue to sustain in trying times.

Also, Turkmenistan President highlighted that India-Turkmenistan relations are rooted in openness. "The First Indian-Central Asia Summit comes at a complex time," he said.

"It's also important to have open channels of communications in present times," he added. The Turkmenistan President also congratulated other Central Asian nations on the eve of observing 30 years of sustained India-Central Asian relations.

Further, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow emphasized that his country understands India has the desire and capability for greater co-operation in the region. "We believe that India-Turkmenistan relations are based on openness, mutual trust and development," he said.

"There is also a need for India-Turkmenistan for a closer relationship during times of international instability," he added. Also, Turkmenistan President also emphasized that there is a need to seize opportunities provided by the Indo-Central Asia summit.

"I expect to have a fruitful and effective discussion," he said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first Indo-Central Asian summit and highlighted that Central Asia is central to India's integrated and stable neighbourhood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

