G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria
G Balasubramanian has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:21 IST
- Country:
- India
G Balasubramanian has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria.
An IFS officer 1998-batch, Balasubramanian is at present Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, an official release said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement