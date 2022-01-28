Left Menu

Tajikistan continues to pull military, equipment to border: Kyrgyz Border Service

Tajikistan continues to pull the military and heavy equipment to the Kyrgyz border, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 28-01-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 01:24 IST
Tajikistan continues to pull military, equipment to border: Kyrgyz Border Service
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Tajikistan continues to pull the military and heavy equipment to the Kyrgyz border, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday. It was reported that a second phone conversation between the director of the Kyrgyz Border Service, Ularbek Sharsheev, and the commander of the Tajik border troops, Rajabali Rahmonali, had taken place at 22:18 (16:18 GMT) at the initiative of the Tajik side, the parties discussed ceasefire.

Sharsheev said that the Tajik side that does not cease fire, moreover, continues to pull heavy military equipment and personnel to the border. As of 23:00 (17:00 GMT), Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of Kyrgyz military personnel, the Kyrgyz Border Service said. The Tajik side has asked for a ceasefire on the border, but it continues shelling, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik.

"The Tajik side requested a ceasefire. However, as of 22:30 (16:30 GMT), Tajik military personnel continue to periodically fire at the positions of internal troops, clashes continue in the areas of Eki-Tash, Kum-Bazar, Chir-Dobo," it said. A meeting of the governors of the Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd Region of Tajikistan is also expected, it added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022