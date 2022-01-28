Left Menu

US envoy to UN confirms requesting UNSC meeting on Ukraine on Monday

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requesting an open UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border and said she looks forward to a direct and purposeful discussions on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 05:12 IST
US envoy to UN confirms requesting UNSC meeting on Ukraine on Monday
US Ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requesting an open UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border and said she looks forward to a direct and purposeful discussions on Monday.

"Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Thursday. "The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022