Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise by record 228,954 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 228,954 to more than 24.7 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-01-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 07:42 IST
Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 228,954 to more than 24.7 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. The death toll has risen by 672 to over 625,000 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Brazil is currently facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the Omicron strain. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 365.26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.63 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

