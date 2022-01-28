Only God can protect country, if Pakistan government continues to ignore people's issues, says PML-Q

Criticizing the Pakistan government over its efforts to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from London, a major ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said if the government continues to ignore issues faced by people, then only "God can protect the country". The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a major ally of the ruling Imran Khan-led PTI at the Centre and in Punjab has said that the government should stop wasting its time in its efforts to bring back Nawaz Sharif and instead shift its focus on resolving the public issues, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the publication, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in a statement on Thursday said that the government will not be able to repatriate Nawaz, who has been living in London since 2019. "If the government continues to ignore the public issues then only God can protect this country," Shujaat was quoted in the statement as saying.

This comes after the Pakistan government recently stepped up its efforts to bring back Nawaz. In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went to London medical treatment following the Imran government's approval for the visit.

Last year in December, Pakistan's Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had said that Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as Islamabad was actively pursuing his extradition case. Akbar had also said that Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK's immigration laws. (ANI)

