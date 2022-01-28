People in Gilgit-Baltistan protest against forced land acquisition by Pak Army

People in Gilgit-Baltistan held a protest against forced land acquisition by the Pakistani Army in village Nopura. Pakistan Army is forcibly trying to acquire 500 canals of land near village Nopura, Gilgit in a deliberate attempt to ensure a demographic shift. The land is presently owned by the local population of the village Nopura, Gilgit-Baltistan, as per the sources.

In this regard, the locals also organized a protest rally at the incident site which exacerbated and resulted in a face-off between the Pakistani Army and the local population. The local population threw stones at the army personnel and chanted anti-army slogans.

There is continuous dissent against the existing land laws in Gilgit-Baltistan. The population wants to repeal the old Khalsa Sarkar (state land) rules 1978 and subsequent laws related to it. Under this law, all the barren land in the state is under government ownership, thereby, establishments are usurping the natives of their rights.

Pakistan Army and Government acquire these lands from local people and forcefully evict the local population to make deliberate demographic changes. In the new offices, which are then established on these lands, the government employees and non-GB population are placed, therefore, the local people are left with no option but to move to other parts of the country for employment. (ANI)

