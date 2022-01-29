Left Menu

Pakistan: Twin blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district claim four lives

As many as four people were killed and eight others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti on Friday, a media report said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 15:17 IST
Pakistan: Twin blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district claim four lives
Police officers stand guard inside a cordoned area after a blast in a market, in Lahore, Pakistan January 20. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As many as four people were killed and eight others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti on Friday, a media report said on Saturday. The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in a tube-well room on agricultural land in Sui Tehsil were detonated by remote control, the Dawn newspaper reported. Three Pakistani personnel and one Bugti clan elder was killed in the blast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions so far. "Four people lost their lives in the blasts and eight others injured," an official of the Sui administration said, The official added that the solar penal of the tub-wall was badly damaged in the last night attack.

This comes a few days after ten Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security force check-post in Balochistan's Kech district. The recent surge in the insurgency in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan is a cause of worry for the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022