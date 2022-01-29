Pakistan: Twin blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district claim four lives

As many as four people were killed and eight others were injured in twin bomb blasts in Balochistan's Dera Bugti on Friday, a media report said on Saturday. The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in a tube-well room on agricultural land in Sui Tehsil were detonated by remote control, the Dawn newspaper reported. Three Pakistani personnel and one Bugti clan elder was killed in the blast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions so far. "Four people lost their lives in the blasts and eight others injured," an official of the Sui administration said, The official added that the solar penal of the tub-wall was badly damaged in the last night attack.

This comes a few days after ten Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security force check-post in Balochistan's Kech district. The recent surge in the insurgency in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan is a cause of worry for the Imran Khan government. (ANI)

