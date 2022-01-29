Left Menu

Pelosi expresses support for Taiwan's participation in WHO, other global bodies

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations especially the World Health Organisation stating that Taipei's participation is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, local media reported.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:48 IST
Pelosi expresses support for Taiwan's participation in WHO, other global bodies
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations especially the World Health Organisation stating that Taipei's participation is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, local media reported. Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim said that Pelosi had during a virtual meeting with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te on Friday said that Pelosi had personally expressed to the WHO Secretary-General that Taiwan should participate and that its inclusion in the organization is crucial based on its pandemic prevention response, reported Taiwan News.

During the meeting, Pelosi expressed concerns about the security situation in the Taiwan Strait. She stressed that she has been promoting pro-Taiwan initiatives and also expressed her concerns about human rights issues in China and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lai praised Pelosi's advocacy for democracy and human rights and called her an "internationally respected human rights defender," according to Taiwan News. The Taiwanese Vice President urged her to continue leading the world in defending freedom, democracy, and the universal value of human rights and thanked her for continuously supporting Taiwan, reported Taiwan News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022