Left Menu

Taliban's legitimacy impossible until US hostage is released: Ned Price

The United States has raised the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago, in every meeting with the Taliban, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday (local time), adding that the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider until they hold a US citizen hostage.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 03:49 IST
Taliban's legitimacy impossible until US hostage is released: Ned Price
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has raised the release of US Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago, in every meeting with the Taliban, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday (local time), adding that the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider until they hold a US citizen hostage. "Tomorrow marks two years since U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was taken hostage. Mark is a civil engineer who was helping with construction projects for the benefit of the Afghan people when he was taken captive. Despite his innocence, he remains held hostage by the Taliban and its affiliates," Price said in a statement to mark the second anniversary of the kidnapping on Monday.

"The United States has raised Mark's case in every meeting with the Taliban, and we have been clear that the legitimacy the Taliban seek is impossible to consider while they hold a U.S. citizen hostage. His release is among our core, non-negotiable priorities. We will continue to send a clear message to Taliban leadership: immediately and safely release Mark and disavow the practice of hostage-taking," the statement added. The statement came as Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis following the US withdrawal in August last year.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022