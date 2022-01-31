Left Menu

Armed robbers open fire on police in Islamabad

Armed robbers opened fire on police patrolling squad at Bakhral Chowk in the limits of Koral police in Pakistan's Islamabad, reported Dawn.

Armed robbers opened fire on police patrolling squad at Bakhral Chowk in the limits of Koral police in Pakistan's Islamabad, reported Dawn. According to a police spokesperson, a police squad was conducting normal checks at Bakhral Chowk when officials directed two people riding motorbikes without licence plates to stop.

Instead of halting, the bikers opened fire on the police officers. The police spokesperson further added that the authorities were unharmed in the open fire and a suspect was arrested after being hurt by police in retaliatory fire.

Under intense security, the injured suspect was brought to a hospital. However, all accomplices of the arrested person managed to flee from the police reported the newspaper. The police official said that none of the officers was hurt since they had taken the required precautions.

The arrested suspect was a part of a known gang operating in the Loi Bher neighbourhood, said the police. "He had previously been sent to jail by police through courts for his involvement in three robberies and possessing illegal arms," he said.

The spokesperson said a case had been registered with the Koral police station against the suspect and other gang members. Earlier, a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town in Jaffarabad district of Pakistan's Balochistan injured at least 17 people, including two police officers, on Sunday, reported Dawn. (ANI)

